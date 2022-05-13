Celebrate Houston's vibrant Asian community at this free downtown festival

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and there are two things you can do if you want to support and/or salute the AAPI community. First, check out Everything Everywhere All at Once, because that’s an amazing movie.

Secondly, catch the cultural celebration of Asian fashion, art, and music Houston First Corp. and Avenida Houston will be hosting this Saturday, May 14 from 4 to 9 pm.

The free event pays homage to Houston’s vibrant Asian communities, as well as provides special recognition of the impact they have not just locally, but nationwide. Guests will enjoy traditional and contemporary music and dance performances, a one-of-a-kind fashion exhibition featuring traditional attire from several Asian countries, and an outdoor market featuring local AAPI-owned businesses.

The music and live performances will include dragon & lion dances by Lee’s Golden Dragon; traditional Indian dances by Silambam Houston; tinikling by the Filipino Young Professionals of Houston; traditional Korean dances and drumming by Han Narea; and traditional Lao dance by the Lao American Association.

As for the fashion exhibition, clothing will be provided by Japan-America Society of Houston; local Vietnamese designer Nghi Nguyen; local Pakistani designer Sameera Faridi of Poshak; the Houston Korean American Chamber of Commerce; and the Lao American Association.

Asia Society Texas will provide a “Unity in Diversity” art wall, while Dear Asian Youth will manage a cultural craft booth. And Anime Matsuri, Community Cloth, Banh Xeo Blankets and the Asian Chamber of Commerce will be just some of the market vendors on hand.

More details can be found here.