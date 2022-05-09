Monet and Impressionists to dazzle art lovers in Houston's newest immersive exhibition

Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums, who were behind the hit Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Frida Kahlo experiences, are shifting their focus to the Impressionist Movement of the late 19th century with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, set to open in Houston on June 24 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Houston (1314 Britmoore Rd.).

The exhibition will be an exploration of the radical artists that shook up the art world in an attempt to capture both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature, according to a release. State-of-the-art video mapping and animation will bring the art of the Impressionists to life like never before in what is slated to be the largest immersive art experience in the country, organizers say.

The exhibition will consist of 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames, bathing viewers in the brushstrokes and colors of Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, and more. In addition to Impressionism, the program also features other artists who birthed movements that nudged the art world into the 20th century, including the marine paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the Post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec.

Impressionism found its origins in 1874 when The Anonymous Society was founded by Claude Monet — along with Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro, among others — as a rejection of the traditional norms strongly enforced by the Salon since the 17th century. “Impressionist” was originally a derogatory term used to ridicule impressionists for the rushed, unfinished look of their paintings, but they came to wear the label with pride.

"Claude Monet and his peers are inspirational figures in art history and natural choices for an immersive experience," Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Monet & The Impressionists and founder of Lighthouse Immersive, said in a statement. "The spontaneity of Impressionism is expressed in movement and color, two mediums that our state-of-the-art projection systems present quite well."

Tickets, which begin at $29.99, will go on pre-sale on Tuesday, May 10 at immersivemonet.com for viewings at Lighthouse ArtSpace Houston from June 24 through August 14, 2022. The ticketing site features a 20 percent off discount offer for VIP and premium level tickets with the code “EARLYBIRD.”

The public sale will start on Thursday, May 12.