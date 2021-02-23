Houston's biggest drive-in screen rolls out fresh lineup for March

Warmer weather brings Houstonians out in droves to drive-ins. Perfect timing, then, for Houston’s beloved Rooftop Cinema Club to unveil its March programming for the buzzy Drive-In off Navigation (2315 Navigation Blvd.) for spring film fans.

(A standing ovation to the Drive-In, by the way, for the company’s quick response to the winter storm. Rooftop staffers mobilized a relief station that offered free meals, water, movie snacks, goodie bags, Wi-Fi, and use of onsite generators to charge devices.)

In keeping with the season, the March lineup features events highlighting St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break, new Tuesday Date Nights, and birthday tributes to Rooftop favorites Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino. Viewers can catch fave clicks on the massive 64-screen while enjoying views of the downtown skyline.

Tickets range from $22–36 per vehicle and go on sale March 2. Find the full schedule below and purchase tickets online.

Weekend (Friday – Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $26 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $36 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Wednesday and Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Tuesday Date Nights

Enjoy the modern classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, edgy literary adaptations The Great Gatsby and Cruel Intentions, and romance in Love Jones and Love & Basketball.

St. Patrick's Day and It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green

Break out your best Boston (“Baah-stahn”) accent for this St. Patrick's Day weekend screening of Martin Scorsese's Irish tale of family, tradition and corruption: The Departed. Go green over the holiday weekend with early screenings of Shrek 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Spring Break

Toast high school daze with a screening of Dazed and Confused; Scream; sing-along favorite, High School Musical; Monsters University, and more.

Birthday bashes: Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino

The venue will celebrate the birthdays of two iconic filmmakers, Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, by screening Do the Right Thing. Also, the Drive-In is asking Houstonians to choose the Tarantino film they’d like to see on his 58th birthday. Vote for your fave Tarantino flick here.

Movie-versaries

Movie anniversary milestones are marked for classics such as Happy Gilmore (25th anniversary), Raiders of the Lost Ark (40th), High School Musical (15th), and Boyz n the Hood (30th).

Community Screenings

Catch screenings of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Reality Bites at reduced prices. Proceeds benefit local homeless nonprofit, The Beacon.

Here is the full Drive-In March lineup:

March 2: Selena; Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind



March 3: The Lost World: Jurassic Park; Happy Gilmore

March 4: The Sandlot; The Wood

March 5: Freaky Friday; Never Been Kissed

March 6: The Emperor's New Groove; Talladega Nights

March 7: Twilight; The Mask

March 9: Raiders of The Lost Ark; The Great Gatsby

March 10: The Breakfast Club; Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

March 11: Back to The Future; Poetic Justice

March 13: Shrek 2; The Departed

March 14: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Texas Chain Saw Massacre

March 16: Mean Girls; Love & Basketball

March 17: High School Musical; Dazed and Confused

March 18: 21 Jump Street; Scream

March 19: Monsters University; Boyz N the Hood

March 20: Coco; Do the Right Thing

March 21: Fast Five

March 23: Beetlejuice; Love Jones

March 24: Jurassic World; Reality Bites

March 25: The Goonies; Child's Play

March 26: Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle; Friday

March 27: Quentin Tarantino - People's Choice; Cabin in The Woods

March 28: Casablanca; Fight Club

March 30: Dirty Dancing; Cruel Intentions

March 31: Guardians of The Galaxy; Tales from The Hood

April 1: Aladdin; Brown Suga

April 2: The Croods: A New Age; A Nightmare On Elm Street

April 3: Chicken Run; Eddie Murphy: Raw

April 4: Selena; Donnie Darko