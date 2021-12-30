While you're home for the holidays, perhaps it's time to add another to your family? Take advantage of more time spent at home to train and love on a new pup such as Angel, the three-year-old Shepherd mix currently waiting for her new family at the Houston SPCA.

This sweet girl weighs in at 39 pounds, and volunteers say she definitely lives up to her name.

To truly experience her playful personality, ask to visit Angel in one of the Houston SPCA's play yards — so much better for seeing her relaxed attitude than in a kennel.

Angel's adoption fee comes with her microchip, spay surgery, most up-to-date vaccinations, a free post exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill's Science Diet dog food.

Hopefully when a bell rings this holiday season, it's signaling that this Angel is getting the loving home she deserves.

---

Click here to meet all of the pets available at the Houston SPCA. The Adoption Center is open Friday, December 31, from 11 am-5 pm and closed to the public on January 1.