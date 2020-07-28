Texas cannabis company grows with new Houston medical marijuana dispensaries

Five new medical marijuana dispensaries are rolling into Texas. The Austin-based Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of only three licensed purveyors of medicinal cannabis in Texas, announced it is opening five new dispensaries across the state.

Compassionate Cultivation's new facilities officially opened in Houston, San Antonio, and Plano on July 14, and offers cannabis products to those with medical marijuana prescriptions. (Sorry, Texas hasn't legalized recreational weed yet.) Previously, patients across Texas had to drive to Compassionate Cultivation's Austin-area headquarters or pay a $25 delivery fee to get their medical marijuana.

The Houston sites are open on Tuesdays from 11 am-2 pm and Wednesdays from 11 am-2 pm. The Katy location is open on Fridays from 11 am-2 pm. Those with a valid prescription may find out more information, including location details, via the company's website or by calling 512-614-0343.

“Patients deserve easy, convenient access to the life-changing medicines that improve their lives — and that includes medical marijuana,” said CEO Morris Denton. “Through our strategic relationships ... we’re thrilled to bring our products so much closer to our patients’ homes and to break down barriers to acquiring the critical medicine they and their families need.”

Though billed as "temporary dispensaries," a rep says the new facilities will remain open indefinitely. Compassionate Cultivation is not disclosing the exact address of the San Antonio dispensary, saying only that it is "located in the northeastern part of the city" and is open Fridays from 11 am-2 pm.Those with a valid prescription may find out more information via the company's website or by calling 512-614-0343.

Along with San Antonio, the company opened an additional dispensary in Dallas. The Dallas-area facility is open Wednesdays from 12-3 pm.