Harris County announces $30 million in aid to locals hard hit by COVID

Houstonians who have been hard-hit by the pandemic now have access to crucial aid. Locals in need of financial relief can apply for Harris County Recovery Assistance, a new $30 million COVID relief fund, starting Wednesday, July 28. The application process runs through August 11, per a press release.

Through Harris County Recovery Assistance, 20,000 families will receive one-time payments of $1,500 which can cover any type of urgent expense, such as housing, groceries, utilities, medical bills, and other obligations.

Sourced by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the program is not first-come/first-served; instead, it prioritizes applicants in the lowest income bracket, so people need not worry if they apply late in the application period, press materials note.

Those requiring rental aid are encouraged to apply, even if they have previously applied for current rental assistance. Unlike the Houston-Harris County rental relief program, a release notes, these funds are directed to applicants — as opposed to landlords.

To qualify, applicants must live within Harris County and must be at least 18 years old. Potential applicants must also certify that they have experienced pandemic-related economic hardship, and income thresholds apply. Due to federal requirements, at least one adult member of the household must be a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident, refugee, or other qualified noncitizen, per a press release.

More information is available at HarrisCountyRelief.org. Support will also be available via a by calling 832-345-6289.

Importantly, applicants are encouraged to check their spam folder and to promptly respond to calls/texts about assistance about the program to ensure proper handling of cases.