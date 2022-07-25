Clever new boutique hotel weaves a maverick, rousing vibe in Uptown

A clever new boutique hotel is replacing a big-box staple in the Galleria area.

The Chifley (2400 W. Loop S.) takes the place of the familiar Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown. While not a true indy — The Chifley is a Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, the hotel is branded as an “maverick” among grander nearby names.

Set to open in November, the hotel offers 284 suite-style rooms and 8,000 square feet of meeting space designed for business and social gatherings, all within reach of Uptown/Galleria and River Oaks District destinations.

“Our well-appointed suites will be some of the largest in Houston,” said Brett Orlando, managing director, in a statement. “As a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, we will offer guests upscale ambience and amenities in a setting with its own unique style and vibrant personality, not to mention direct proximity to Houston’s most exclusive and premiere shopping districts.”

As for the name, “Chifley” harks to the “schiffli” weaving process, which utilizes hundreds of needles to carefully stitch patterns into lace. Hotel brass feel that this theme reflects Houston’s diverse culture and sense of community. “The character of The Chifley will fit perfectly with Houston’s forward-thinking, independent spirit,” Orlando said. “Guests who spend the night here will feel the energy and be able to soak in the culture of the area.”

One draw with potential is Rouse, the hotel’s eclectic restaurant/bar fusing barbecue and Mexican and Asian cuisines, seating 76 in the main dining room and 50 or more at the bar.

“Like The Chifley,” Orlando added, “Rouse will embrace all of our community’s cultures, with an infinite number of cuisine combinations so diners won’t have to settle for one flavor.”

For more information, check The Chifley online for regular updates.