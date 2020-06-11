If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for Dad this Father's Day, you're not alone. What do you get the man who has (or claims he doesn't need) everything? Surprise him with one of these ideas — all dad-tested and dad-approved.

Reserve Supply Company

Here's the place to find something for dads with all different interests, from music to motors to design, all the way to the great outdoors. Find clothing, shoes, watches, bags, even motorcycle and skate gear from such trusted brands as Filson, Pendleton, Red Wing, Levi’s Vintage, Railcar, Tellason, Vans, Tanner Goods, and Timex. The specialists can help you choose something that he'll be psyched to not only get, but actually use.

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig

This first-of-its-kind system freshly prepares bar-quality cocktails, ciders, brews, and more, all at the push of a button. With 24 drinks to choose from (and many more to come), you'll never be disappointed in the variety. Order by June 21, and you can get a rebate gift card up to $100 when you purchase a Drinkworks Home Bar and accessories (only open to those 21 and up).

Tecovas Boots

The makers of handmade, high-quality Texas cowboy boots are known for their solid craftsmanship and honest pricing — things Pops can definitely appreciate. If he's already got a pair of trusty boots or a set is out of your price range this year, consider giving an accessory. Handcrafted from solid beechwood, the ergonomically designed boot jack is a sturdy attendant to help remove your boots in comfort. It will also sit handsomely in any room, and there's nothing Dad approves of more than decor that serves a function.