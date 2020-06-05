Here's what to know about George Floyd's public viewing in Houston

Since George Floyd died in Minneapolis while in police custody on May 25, the nation has seen widespread marches and demonstrations, many rocked by clashes between protestors and police.

A memorial service was held in Minneapolis on June 4, marked by a fiery and passionate speech by national figure, Rev. Al Sharpton. Protests and demonstrations followed the service.

Here in Houston, where Floyd attended high school and spent his formative years, a public viewing is planned for Monday, June 8, at The Fountain of Praise Church from noon to 6 pm. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Those attending will be required to social distance and to wear masks and gloves, CultureMap new partner, ABC13, reports. Backpacks or large bags will not be allowed; casual attire is permitted to attend the memorial.

Only 15 people will be allowed in the church at a time, and guests will not be able to stay any longer than 10 minutes after viewing, church sources tell ABC13.

Funeral services for Floyd will be the following day (11 am Tuesday, June 9) and will be a private, ticketed event, with members of his family and invited guests including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee; Sharpton; Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump; retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, (who has committed to covering the funeral expenses); entertainers Slim Thug, Leela James, and Paul Wall; and U.S. Rep. Al Green.

Presidential candidate, Former Vice President Joe Biden, is also slated to attend on Tuesday. Houston Texans coach, Bill O’Brien, has encouraged team members to attend, as well.

Floyd is expected to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.