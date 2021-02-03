Home » City Life
Houston-area CVS locations rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to public

CVS will roll out vaccines in San Antonio later this month. Photo courtesy of CVS Health

Pharmacy chain CVS stores will be among the first in the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public. Beginning February 11, the pharmacy chain will offer vaccinations to eligible populations at 70 locations across Texas. 

CVS Pharmacy stores in Houston, plus Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco are expected to begin administering the vaccine by February 11. 

Though it says "participating" pharmacies, CVS does not specify which locations will be administering vaccines to the public. A CVS rep clarified, saying that the list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as locations receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available. CVS says it expects initially to receive about 38,000 doses from a federal pharmacy partnership program. 

For those CVS Pharmacy locations that do get the vaccines, appointments will become available as early as February 9. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, or call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations will not be accepted.

Only people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under current Texas Department of Health Services guidelines will be able to make an appointment. As of press time, this includes people in the 1B category.

