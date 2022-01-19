It's hard to forget a Ringo. Whether you're thinking of The Beatles' famed drummer or rhyming it with B-I-N-G-O, there's just something special about the name.

There's also something special about this two-year-old German Shepherd mix, and we're not just talking about his adorable floppy ear.

Described as "quite the ladies man" by Houston SPCA staffers, Ringo is a 59-pound friendly boy who quickly charmed both animals and humans alike when he arrived from another local animal welfare organization.

He loves to run, play fetch, and get treats when he learns new tricks — he's definitely a food-motivated pup.

Ringo's adoption package is only $55, and that includes a microchip, neutering, up-to-date vaccinations, a free post exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Come visit Ringo and his friends at the Houston SPCA this weekend, where there are large play yards for getting to know each other.

Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the Houston SPCA is open from 1-6 pm daily. Up to 15 groups can enter into the adoption center for one hour at a time, on a first-come, first-serve basis. All potential adopters should visit www.houstonspca.org before arriving.