Edgy Houston arts festival showcases city's most fringe performers

For 13 years, the Houston Fringe Festival has showcased cutting-edge dance, music, performance art, spoken-word, and more, bringing together some of the city’s most under-the-radar artists. The fest returns this year, but like so many events, is pivoting to a virtual offering.

The free, streaming event will run from November 2-8 on Zoom and Facebook Live. Performances will also be available for viewing online after their premiere dates for those who miss the livestreams. This year’s outing will also feature special panels with the artists and performers.

Viewers can expect works such as “Moonbird” by Ashley Horn, a contemporary dance piece. Lídice Núñez of ALAS Dance Company, a former guest choreographer with the Mexico City Ballet Company, will be double-billed to showcase her pieces “I Will Be Your Mirror” and “Bird Women” — the latter has been performed at dance festivals in several countries. Dance fans can also watch for choreographer Brittany Bass’ “Mischievous Tendrils,” a performance that pays homage to the gypsy life.

Meanwhile, Aurum Son, a trio consisting of James Murphy, Adam Nicholas Carman and Sonia Flores, will perform a set of five songs. More music comes courtesy of Relative Dissonance, a consortium of musicians who will perform a 15 minute piece with members Thomas Helton on upright bass, Danielle Reich on vocals, Aaron Bielish on viola, Danny Kamins on bass clarinet, and Hsin-Jung Tsai on piano.

Dallas-based group Tejas Dance, who perform in the traditional Indian dance style called Bharatanatyam, will headline, according to a press release.

For more information on the Fringe Festival and full list of performers and schedule, visit the official website.