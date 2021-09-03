Houston Ballet's stars leap into highly anticipated New York dance festival

Houston will soon be represented in a highly anticipated New York City dance festival. Houston Ballet will perform during New York City Center’s Fall for Dance Festival on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16, per an announcement.

Popular principal dancers Karina González and Connor Walsh will perform excerpts from Stanton Welch AM’s iconic work Sons de L'âme. Originally premiering in Paris in October 2013 and performed globally since, this will be the first time this work will be seen onstage in New York, a press release notes.

For those interested in attending: Excerpts of Sons de L'âme will be presented on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 at 8 pm. The 2021 Fall for Dance Festival, now in its 18th year, opens New York City Center’s 2021-2022 season and runs October 13-24.

The 10-day festival will be made up of five programs, each featuring three different groups of artists and companies, presented this year without intermissions. Tickets are only $15 and go on sale on Sunday, September 19 at 11 am. Purchase tickets online.

“After the world’s theaters have been dark for so long, we are thrilled to be a part of New York City Center’s return to the stage with its season-opening program, Fall for Dance,” said Stanton Welch AM, Houston Ballet artistic director, in a statement. “We are pleased to announce that two of our spectacular artists, Karina González and Connor Walsh, will present excerpts from my ballet Sons de L'âme during this celebratory program. I created this work with Lang Lang in 2013 for Houston Ballet’s Paris premiere, and we are delighted to share it with New York audiences this fall.”