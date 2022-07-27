Oscar-winning performer and rapper returns to Houston for soaring symphony show

Oscar/Emmy/Grammy/Golden Globe-winning hip-hop artist, actor, activist, and lifelong Soulquarian (look it up) Common returns by popular demand to join the Houston Symphony at the Hobby Center this weekend, as part of the Stella Artois Summer Series, for two unforgettable performances.

Led by principal POPS conductor Steven Reineke, the multi-talented artist will perform some of his most memorable hits at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30.

Tickets start at $34 and are available online.

Since his 1992 debut Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Common has maintained his position as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop and popular culture. He’s worked with some of hip-hop’s most legendary producers, including Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and the late J Dilla.

In 2015, he and crooner John Legend won the Best Original Song Oscar for “Glory,” which was featured in Ava DuVernay’s hit film Selma. (Common also did a song for Duvernay’s Netflix documentary 13th, for which he received an Emmy in 2017.)

Common is on the road to support his just-released album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2. He also recently starred in the time-warped thriller Alice.

Much like when he performed with the symphony in 2019, these performances will showcase Common’s greatest hits and songs, including the Grammy-winning “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop), which he did with Dallas native/fellow Soulquarian (again, look it up) Erykah Badu.

Common performs with the Houston Symphony at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. For tickets and information, visit the symphony event site.