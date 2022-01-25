Houston buyers warned against phony Hamilton tickets ahead of show's big return

February’s highly anticipated return of the biggest phenomenon on Broadway to Houston isn’t without its hiccups. Hamilton, the award-winning, game changing hip-hip historical musical runs at the Hobby Center from February 20 to March 22 with tickets now on sale.

However producer Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center reports that there are numerous third-party sellers advertising tickets they do not actually have, at highly inflated prices.

To that end, those interested in tickets are encouraged to purchase at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com or TheHobbyCenter.org, and Ticketmaster.com, as those sites are the only official and authorized primary Hamilton tickets sellers.

The Hobby Center warns that if buyers see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, there is no guarantee those tickets are genuine.

While it is legal to re-sell tickets in Texas, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance, a press release notes. The center also advises against buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages.

As a buyer beware, the Hobby Center has furnished these Hamilton ticket buying tips.

To purchase tickets, go to the official website at BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, TheHobbyCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com.

Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with the Hobby Center by using photos of the venue, seating charts and images or information about upcoming shows.

Make note that the official website for the Hobby Center is TheHobbyCenter.org where you can find current and accurate information.

Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

Check the official seating map of the venue at TheHobbyCenter.org to be sure seating locations actually exist.

If you hear a show is “sold-out,” first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.

If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.

Fans may recall that the Broadway behemoth was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hamilton last hit the Broadway in Houston stage in April 2018. As CultureMap previously reported, the musical based on the life story of the first U.S Treasury Secretary, the face on the ten-dollar bill, and sometimes forgotten founding father —Alexander Hamilton — deserves its multitude of Tony Awards.

Tens of thousands of fans have jam-packed New York City’s Broadway and local theaters to catch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece, which centers on Hamilton and his colorful foil, Aaron Burr — and indeed, the story of a burgeoning America.

The musical has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.