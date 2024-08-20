up on the roof
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club elevates film watching with new luxury cabanas
Fans of the Rooftop Cinema Club can now watch a film in opulent private cabanas, adding another layer of novelty to the experience.
Since opening in Uptown in 2018, the Rooftop Cinema Club has offered Houstonians a rare opportunity to see films under the stars, five stories in the air, with the city skyline as a backdrop. Located on the roof of the BLVD Place building (1700 Post Oak Blvd), visitors enjoy both new releases and classics alongside traditional cinema fare like popcorn and a bar.
The new cabana seating arrangements have definite swank. They feature a couch and two Adirondack lounge chairs that seat up to four people. The rental comes with a cooler full of complimentary water as well as a bag of flavored Boomchickapop popcorn and personal misting fans for each person.
The main selling point is the heavy curtains that surround the cabana, which gives groups a little extra privacy as well as some protection from the elements.
“The rooftop cabanas provide even more comfort for groups of up to four with a couch, table, two lounge chairs, and our most highly requested upgrade — shade!” a representative for Rooftop Cinema Club tells CultureMap in an email. “Each cabana is partially enclosed protecting guests from the elements like sun, wind, and rain.”
The cost to rent a cabana is $150. Currently, renting a two-person loveseat that comes with a bag of popcorn is $54, which means that guests are paying a $46 premium for curtains, misting fans, and bottles of water. However, considering the extremity of some of Houston’s weather over the last several years, that may be worth it on some nights. The fact that cabanas have been specifically requested by guests shows that they likely consider the extra amenities worth the price. Also, it's just fun to feel fancy.
“The Rooftop cabanas are the answer to our guests’ biggest requests, so we believe we’ll see families, groups of friends, couples, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays, and everyone in between take advantage,” the spokesperson adds.
Currently, Rooftop Cinema Club offers cabanas for only one of its two screens.
The first showing to offer them will take place on Wednesday, August 20 at a screening of the 1994 crime classic Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino. Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman star in this meandering set of stories centered around a Los Angeles crime boss. The film will also feature Spanish subtitles.