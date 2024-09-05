Stay Gold
Heights pizzeria and ice cream shop team up on cheesy new flavor
Detroit-style pizzeria Gold Tooth Tony’s is no stranger to collaborations. Everyone from CultureMap Tastemaker Award winners such as Blood Bros. BBQ and Underground Creamery to up-and-coming likes barbecue pop-up Deckle and Hyde have contributed to the restaurant’s monthly specials.
For his latest mashup, chef and co-owner Anthony Calleo is switching things up by working with Amy’s Ice Creams on a limited edition flavor. Dubbed Stay Gold, the new flavor will be available beginning Saturday, September 7 at the Amy’s location next to Gold Tooth Tony’s in the Heights (1901 N Shepherd Dr) as well as at Rudyard’s in Montrose and Gold Tooth Tony’s new Bellaire location.
To bring Stay Gold to life, Amy’s created a brick cheese ice cream flavor that’s inspired by the cheese used on the pizzas at Gold Tooth Tony’s. It also includes Asiago cheese, crushed ladyfinger cookies, and the spiced and charred pineapple that Gold Tooth Tony’s uses on its signature Sebastian’s Big Idea, a Hawaiian riff that swaps charred Spam for the traditional ham. Those who want even more flavor may add candied pepperoni as a crush-in.
“It’s really good,” Calleo tells CultureMap. While the cheese base may surprise people, it still tastes like dessert.
“It’s not that savory. That’s what’s wild about it. The charred honey pineapple, with all the juice it comes charred in, does some heavy lifting,” Calleo adds.
Amy’s will celebrate the flavor’s debut with a launch event on Saturday, September 7 from 7-9 pm. It will include music, samples of both pizza and ice cream, giveaways, and more.