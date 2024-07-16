Young Audiences of Houston presents Pan African Passport with Kucheza Ngoma Dance Company

Through colorful drumming and dance, Kucheza Ngoma Dance Company chronicles the influence of the African diaspora on dance, starting with traditional West African rhythms and dance and moving on through the Caribbean and into the Americas.

This journey culminates with Jamaican pop-culture’s Dancehall, which evolved from traditional West African and West Indian folk-dance styles. The interactive nature of this program will bring participants in the audience on stage to drum, dance, and do the limbo.