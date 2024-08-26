The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Bartender Competition, Houston’s premier bartender competition featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city.

Each bartender presented a signature “Periwinkle Cocktail” at their bar/restaurant from June 4 through July 4. $1 from the sale of each Periwinkle cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation. A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the five bartenders with the top scores are competing in the finals. Guests will also cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.