The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Bartender Competition, Houston’s premier bartender competition featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city.
Each bartender presented a signature “Periwinkle Cocktail” at their bar/restaurant from June 4 through July 4. $1 from the sale of each Periwinkle cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation. A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the five bartenders with the top scores are competing in the finals. Guests will also cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Bartender Competition, Houston’s premier bartender competition featuring signature cocktails by celebrated bartenders at restaurants and bars across the city.
Each bartender presented a signature “Periwinkle Cocktail” at their bar/restaurant from June 4 through July 4. $1 from the sale of each Periwinkle cocktail was donated to The Periwinkle Foundation. A panel of judges scored the cocktails, and the five bartenders with the top scores are competing in the finals. Guests will also cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$200