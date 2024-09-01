The Music Box Theater presents That Motown Sound

The Music Box Theater’s all-new fall production, That Motown Sound, celebrates the iconic music of Motown, birthplace of the upbeat, pop-influenced style of rhythm and blues associated with the city of Detroit.

The Music Boxers will sing cool covers of feel-good soul music from back in the day. Included will be tunes made famous by such artists as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5, The Supremes, Etta James, and more. The music will be interspersed with comedy from The Music Box Theater regulars.

Joining the show’s regular cast will be special guest artist Ka’Vonda Woodrow-Goodman.