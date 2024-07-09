Quantcast

Moody Center for the Arts presents Do Ho Suh: "In Process" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Moody Center for the Arts

The Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University will inaugurate its Fall 2024 season with a presentation of works by the internationally renowned artist Do Ho Suh.

The first exhibition of its kind by Do Ho Suh, "In Process" forgoes the formalities of a traditional gallery display in favor of creating a studio-like space highlighting the artist's research and collaborative projects. By privileging the dynamics of open experimentation over the finality of the end result, "In Process" invites visitors to experience the methodologies by which Do Ho Suh iterates on ideas, engages experts from diverse fields, and expresses complex themes through the physical manifestations of his artistic practice.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 21.

WHEN

WHERE

Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://moody.rice.edu/exhibitions/do-ho-suh-process

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

