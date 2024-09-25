Hispanika Entertainment will present LoneStar Electric Vibes, an electronic dance music festival. Performers will include Ummet Ozcan, Paul Oakenfold, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Sak Noel, Mr. Pig, Le Twins, Miss Nine, Bradeazy, Neon Deluz, and Vesca. The 12-hour party will feature music, food, drinks, pyrotechnics, and more.

