Houston Ballet presents Raymonda

Stanton Welch’s opulent adaptation of Raymonda, inspired by the classic Marius Petipa, finds the lovely young Raymonda and her sisters destined to be betrothed to dukes from various countries, yet her heart already belongs to another. An evil plot by the queen’s trusted advisor may change the destiny of Raymonda and her one true love.

The production features Alexander Glazunov’s glorious and sensuous score alongside lavish set and costumes by acclaimed Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno, whose long-standing partnership with Stanton Welch resulted in the production of Romeo and Juliet.

