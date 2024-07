Full Gallop presents Louisiana in Texas, a celebration of music and culture featuring an all-female lineup, including Marcia Ball, Houston zydeco star Adoria & Zydeco Entourage, and the Lafayette-based Cajun group, the Babineaux Sisters.

