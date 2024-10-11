Foltz Fine Art presents "Painting Across Texas: Four Ranches x Four Artists" opening reception

Foltz Fine Art will present "Painting Across Texas: Four Ranches x Four Artists," featuring new works by renowned Texas landscape painters Mary Baxter (Marfa), David Caton (Utopia), Noe Perez (Corpus Christi), and Jeri Salter (Austin).

Over the past two years, these four “Contemporary Texas Regionalist” artists traveled to four storied ranches across the state, covering hundreds of miles from the Texas Hill Country to the Coastal Prairie, and to two locations in Far West Texas, in order to paint these undisturbed lands.

These artists are joined together by their mutual admiration of the land, history and culture of Texas which informs their distinct approaches to capturing its essence and beauty.

The exhibition, which includes large scale paintings as well as small-scale, plein air oil sketches, will remain on display through November 23.