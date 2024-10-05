Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech Heritage Month Concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Czech Center Museum Houston
In honor of Czech Heritage Month, Czech Center Museum Houston will celebrate the bicentennial of Bedrich Smetana’s birth with chamber music by this beloved Bohemian composer. The program features his fiery first string quartet and masterful Piano Trio.
In honor of Czech Heritage Month, Czech Center Museum Houston will celebrate the bicentennial of Bedrich Smetana’s birth with chamber music by this beloved Bohemian composer. The program features his fiery first string quartet and masterful Piano Trio.