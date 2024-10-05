Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech Heritage Month Concert

Photo courtesy of Czech Center Museum Houston

In honor of Czech Heritage Month, Czech Center Museum Houston will celebrate the bicentennial of Bedrich Smetana’s birth with chamber music by this beloved Bohemian composer. The program features his fiery first string quartet and masterful Piano Trio.

WHEN

WHERE

Czech Center Museum Houston
4920 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.czechcenter.org/calendar/2024/10/17/czech-heritage-month-concert

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

