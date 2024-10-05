Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech Heritage Month Concert

In honor of Czech Heritage Month, Czech Center Museum Houston will celebrate the bicentennial of Bedrich Smetana’s birth with chamber music by this beloved Bohemian composer. The program features his fiery first string quartet and masterful Piano Trio.

