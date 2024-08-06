Contemporary Handweavers of Houston presents Fall Artisan Market

At Contemporary Handweavers of Houston's Fall Artisan Market, visitors can do some holiday shopping and find one-of-a-kind treasures. They'll find handwoven towels, linens, artisan jewelry, naturally dyed kid’s clothes, handwoven Christmas ornaments, woven wall hangings, hand-dyed scarves, artisan baskets, and more.

At Contemporary Handweavers of Houston's Fall Artisan Market, visitors can do some holiday shopping and find one-of-a-kind treasures. They'll find handwoven towels, linens, artisan jewelry, naturally dyed kid’s clothes, handwoven Christmas ornaments, woven wall hangings, hand-dyed scarves, artisan baskets, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.