Contemporary Handweavers of Houston presents Fall Artisan Market
Photo by Molly Koehn
At Contemporary Handweavers of Houston's Fall Artisan Market, visitors can do some holiday shopping and find one-of-a-kind treasures. They'll find handwoven towels, linens, artisan jewelry, naturally dyed kid’s clothes, handwoven Christmas ornaments, woven wall hangings, hand-dyed scarves, artisan baskets, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
CHH Guild House
1425 Blalock Rd Suite 202, Houston, TX 77055, USA
https://www.facebook.com/share/q4SrQYjneH7p7YPK/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
