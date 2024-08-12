Canine Companions presents DogFest Houston

DogFest is a family- and dog-friendly festival including music, games and activities, vendors, and more. Attendees will be able to take home a painting made by their respective dogs, participate in a dog costume contest and flash mob dances, and listen to readings of Raising a Hero, written by Laura Numeroff and author of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.
The Boardwalk at Towne Lake
9955 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433, USA
Admission is free.
