Axiom Quartet presents "A Voice in the Wilderness"

The Axiom Quartet and University of Houston professor Howard Pollack (author of award-winning biographies of George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, and Samuel Barber) will present "A Voice in the Wilderness," a lecture-performance exploring the life and work of the important Swiss-American composer Ernest Bloch (1880-1959).

Best remembered today for his masterpiece for cello and orchestra, Schelomo, Bloch emigrated from his native Geneva in 1916 to the United States, where he completed that year the first of his five string quartets. Weaving Bloch’s biography with a discussion of the First Quartet, Dr. Pollack will lead us on a tour of the composer’s towering career, followed by Axiom’s performance of this rarely performed late Romantic masterpiece.