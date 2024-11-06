Asia Society Texas presents Vincent Hsu and Soy La Ley Afro-Cuban Jazz Band: Music for the River Jazz Suite

Bassist and composer Vincent Hsu leads the Soy La Ley Afro-Cuban Jazz Band in a fusion of jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms, bringing together celebrated musicians from Taiwan and the United States - including NEA jazz master Donald Harrison - to create a unique sonic landscape inspired by Hsu's Taiwanese roots.

It will be a journey through a vibrant tapestry of sound as the musicians perform selections from Hsu’s critically acclaimed work, Music for the River Jazz Suite, which explores the connection between the Love River in Hsu’s southern Taiwan homeland and the mighty Mississippi River, as well as his new works drawing inspiration from Indonesian gamelan music to unravel intriguing parallels between Taiwanese Daoism and African Yoruba deities.