Anya Tish Gallery presents Hedwige Jacobs: "Moving Boxes" opening reception

Anya Tish Gallery presenta "Moving Boxes," the second solo exhibition by Dutch American artist Hedwige Jacobs.

The show brings together a new collection of whimsical, interactive animations, intricate drawings, and an immersive installation. This latest body of work expands on the Jacobs' ongoing investigation of isolation and togetherness and is inspired by her time living in Indonesia, particularly the overwhelming abundance of delivery boxes.

Jacobs’ artwork is marked by meticulous attention to detail, often employing simple forms and repetition to create works that are both visually compelling and deeply introspective. Jacobs’ work has been praised for its minimalist beauty and profound exploration of human community, where silence and noise coexist, and individuality is constantly negotiated within the collective experience.

Through new relatable and engaging artworks, Jacobs continues to skillfully portray the subtleties of the human experience, inviting viewers to explore the complexities of social interaction and personal space.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 28.