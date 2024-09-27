Alexander JFS presents JFS Live!: Songs In the Key of JFS

Alexander JFS will host its annual JFS LiVE! Gala, themed “Songs in the Key of JFS.” The event will feature performances by the Reel Musicians from the ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival, The Kelly Dean Group, and The Emery/Weiner School Garage Band.



Honorees include Vikki Evans, Emily Freedman, and VillageMD, accepted by Dr. Clive Fields.

Both guests and those unable to attend the event can participate in the pre-event and night-of-event online auctions, providing an opportunity to support Alexander JFS from anywhere.