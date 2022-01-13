Buffalo Bayou's popular canoe + kayak race returns for 50th anniversary

Attention kayakers, canoers, and enthusiasts: Texas’ largest canoe and kayak race is back and celebrating its 50th birthday.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta returns on Saturday, March 5 from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm. Paddlers and water sport types, ages 12 and up, can race along a 15-mile-long stretch of the historic Buffalo Bayou.

For those not in the water: Spectators are invited to cheer at the starting point and along the race route. At the finish line at Allen’s Landing, attendees can expect hundreds of colorful canoes and kayaks, music, and activities from local businesses and sponsors. Get all the rules, regulations, and more here.

This year’s event is rain or shine and the starting line, per an announcement, will be at 7700 San Felipe St. (west of Voss) with the finish line at Allen’s Landing, 1019 Commerce St. Trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in the Teams, Recreational Canoe, Recreational Kayak, and Unlimited Divisions categories.

Registration is $50 per paddler, $55 per paddler on/after February 19, and $60 per paddler on day-of registration. Discounts are available for Buffalo Bayou Partnership members, those in the military, and student ID holders.

“The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta is truly a rite of spring in our city,” said Anne Olson, Buffalo Bayou Partnership president in a statement. “As one of our organization’s signature events, it brings people to the bayou, not just to paddle, but to watch the race and take part in the event’s after party. It also provides much needed support for BBP’s many projects and initiatives.”

For registration, information, sponsorships, and more, visit www.buffalobayou.org.