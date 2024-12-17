Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston presents Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Philanthropic animal lovers are invited to don their best Western wear and kick up their boots for the annual Wags and Whiskers Brunch. The Lassos and Leashes themed event will feature a celebrity pet fashion show produced by Todd Ramos, a silent auction, lunch, and more.

The rodeo chic event and inspiring program, emceed by Casey Curry, will honor long-time animal lover, media personality, and book author Frank Billingsley, who recently joined Houston Public Media as Executive Producer and Co-Host of Hello Houston.

The event benefits Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Animeals program, which provides pet food, toys and preventative vet care supplies to over 1,300 pets of homebound seniors in IM’s Meals on Wheels program.