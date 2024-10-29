Deborah Colton Gallery presents Grayson Chandler: "Migrations at the Jung Center and Deborah Colton Gallery" opening reception

Deborah Colton Gallery presents "Migrations at the Jung Center and Deborah Colton Gallery." This is a joint exhibition across two venues featuring the vibrant abstract watercolor paintings of Grayson Chandler.

"Migrations" speaks to the operative manner of abstraction Chandler uses to navigate his paintings. Circumscribed in his artwork is an invitation to explore and observe the ways through which intuition and personal experience shape our vision. Moreover, as our senses advance, and the scope of our perception expands, so does the relationship between ourselves and our outlook.

According to Chandler, what unfolds in the space between observer and observed is an instinct wherein meaning emerges - and out of which, mindful cooperation with one’s inner landscape is given ground to roam.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until January 11, 2025.