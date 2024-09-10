Women in the Visual and Literary Arts presents "Entangled" opening reception

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts will present its 2024 Biennial Collaboration, with the theme this year of "Entangled." For 30 years and counting, WiVLA has been a hub of inspiration and learning. It’s where imaginative women connect, find diverse opportunities to express their creativity, and learn from one another in workshops, monthly meetings, exhibitions, and literary readings. At this special gathering, duos will present and discuss their collaborative works.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.