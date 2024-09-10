Women in the Visual and Literary Arts presents "Entangled" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Women in the Visual and Literary Arts

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts will present its 2024 Biennial Collaboration, with the theme this year of "Entangled." For 30 years and counting, WiVLA has been a hub of inspiration and learning. It’s where imaginative women connect, find diverse opportunities to express their creativity, and learn from one another in workshops, monthly meetings, exhibitions, and literary readings. At this special gathering, duos will present and discuss their collaborative works.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts will present its 2024 Biennial Collaboration, with the theme this year of "Entangled." For 30 years and counting, WiVLA has been a hub of inspiration and learning. It’s where imaginative women connect, find diverse opportunities to express their creativity, and learn from one another in workshops, monthly meetings, exhibitions, and literary readings. At this special gathering, duos will present and discuss their collaborative works.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.

WHEN

WHERE

Sabine Street Studios
1907 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/wivla-presents-entangled

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.