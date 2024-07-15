Returning in its 40th year, the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will offer guests hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, opportunities for guests to give back to the community, and more. Other special elements of this year's airshow include the Legends & Heroes tent and a drive-in style show viewing on October 25.

Additional performers include the F-16 Viper Demo Team, RE/MAX Skydiving Team, Tora! Tora! Tora!, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, and U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration.