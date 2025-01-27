Thornwood Gallery presents Brad Forsythe: "Double Vision" opening reception

Brad Forsythe, Wyld Fire, 2024, 36” x 48,” Mixed Media on Canvas

Thornwood Gallery will present an opening reception for Brad Forsythe’s solo exhibition, "Double Vision." Forsythe recently moved back to Houston after living in Maui, Hawaii for many years.

Inspired by the vibrancy of the islands, Forsythe's artistic practice has journeyed through a range of subjects, scale, and media to find his unique artistic identity. Forsythe’s work accentuates the interplay of light and color to capture the essence of nature’s beauty.

"Double Vision" will showcase the duality of Forsythe’s visual language, exploring both his gestural mixed media abstractions and archival ink landscapes, tied together by his dynamic use of color. This optic wonderland of vibrant pigments, luminous surfaces, and opposing textures creates a rich and captivating experience to remember.

This exhibition will remain on display through March 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Thornwood Gallery
7026 Old Katy Rd #231, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://thornwoodgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
