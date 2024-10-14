Theatre Under the Stars presents Lights Up Gala

The wintry-themed Lights Up Gala will feature themed live and silent auction experiences and entertainment by one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee Kelli O’Hara, who will perform alongside students from the TUTS Education Pre-Professional and Performance Troupes. Attendees will also get a first look at the costumes, set renderings, and more from Frozen before the show opens on December 10.

All proceeds from this event fuel the magic behind TUTS' mainstage productions, empower education programs, and ignite community engagement initiatives.

The evening will also include an After Party featuring food stations, a nitrogen ice cream bar, full bar, and valet.

