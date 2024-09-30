The Woodlands Arts Council presents Robert L. Straight: “The Fine Art of Craft” opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Robert L. Straight

The Woodlands Arts Council will present the opening of “The Fine Art of Craft,” featuring the work of Robert L. Straight.

Curated by Annette Palmer, the exhibition brings to light the blurred lines between functionality and artistry. Straight’s body of work showcases a harmonious blend of skill, talent, and creativity, demonstrating the beauty of craftsmanship in a modern context.

The exhibition serves as a prelude to the Texas Fine Craft Show, taking place November 1-3 at The Westin The Woodlands, and highlights the seamless fusion of art and craft in contemporary creative expression.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 19.

The Woodlands Arts Council will present the opening of “The Fine Art of Craft,” featuring the work of Robert L. Straight.

Curated by Annette Palmer, the exhibition brings to light the blurred lines between functionality and artistry. Straight’s body of work showcases a harmonious blend of skill, talent, and creativity, demonstrating the beauty of craftsmanship in a modern context.

The exhibition serves as a prelude to the Texas Fine Craft Show, taking place November 1-3 at The Westin The Woodlands, and highlights the seamless fusion of art and craft in contemporary creative expression.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 19.

WHEN

WHERE

The Woodlands Arts Council
9450 Grogans Mill Rd ste 160, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.thewoodlandsartscouncil.org/events/2024/the-fine-art-of-craft2

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.