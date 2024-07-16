The Woodlands Arts Council presents “Collected Recollection” opening reception

The Woodlands Arts Council believes art collections are very personal. They can be strong parts of a creative life timeline, and what is relevant to any person is filled with collected recollections.

The Jayla Ash Davis and Chris Davis collection is mysterious, melancholy, reminiscent, and erring toward a dark ambiance with a large pinch of humor. The past becomes the present, and obsolete items are reincarnated into beautiful, thoughtful art. There are memories and beauty in the discarded, the re-use of everyday objects in assemblage works, countless 3D sculptures utilizing small pieces of antique artifacts, and artworks made from organic media, including antique hair, bones, and other mementos.

These keepsakes are given another purpose, meaning, and existence, becoming new heirlooms and objects d’art. 2D works include quirky and curious meaningful pieces containing questions, messages, endless childhoods, and the avant-garde. Every piece has its own story.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 26.