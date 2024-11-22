The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University presents "Brahms, Strauss & Blacher"

Showcasing the talents of Shepherd School Concerto Competition Winner Jonathan Mak, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 courses with thundering power and luminous poetry. Mak won the top prize at the first annual Sorel-Tracy International Piano Competition in Québec in October with the same concerto.

The concert will also include Strauss’ Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks and Blacher’s Variations on a Theme of Paganini.

Before the concert, at 6:45 pm, ticketholders are invited to Room 1133 in Alice Pratt Brown Hall to view the one-of-a-kind musical album of Max Kalbeck, the Viennese music critic and biographer of Brahms. The book's owner, Ronald Franklin, will share its significance and display the page containing Brahms' signature, circa 1874.