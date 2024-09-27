The Salvation Army of Greater Houston presents Love Beyond Hoops Luncheon

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston will presents Love Beyond Hoops, their 30th Anniversary luncheon. It will feature Spencer Tillman, a former NFL player for Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers, who grew up attending The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the Keynote Speaker.

The event, chaired by Bill Schneidau and honoring Holly and Tom Forney, not only allows the Houston community to come together to hear stories of lives transformed, but it will also raise funds to support The Salvation Army of Greater Houston's life-changing programs.