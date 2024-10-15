The Rice School of Architecture presents "Al río / To the River:" A Conversation

The Rice School of Architecture will present an evening of dialogue with artist Zoe Leonard and Marfa Book Co. owner Tim Johnson.

Leonard, an artist known for her work in photography, sculpture, and site-specific installation, will discuss her project "Al río / To the River." The visual exploration of the 1,200-mile stretch of the Rio Grande/Río Bravo examines the border region’s complex social, political, and environmental dynamics.

From the border cities of Ciudad Juárez and El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico, Leonard’s five-year journey captures landscapes alongside the human impact on this vital waterway - touching on themes of migration, commerce, and environmental change.

Johnson, poet, editor, and owner of Marfa Book Co., played a pivotal role in this project, editing the two-volume publication that accompanies the exhibit. Having accompanied Leonard on much of the journey, Johnson will join her in conversation to discuss the broader implications of the project, which has sparked dialogue across borders and industries.