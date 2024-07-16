The Pilot Dance Project presents Bayou City Dances

Bayou City Dances is a celebration of Houston’s most vibrant and prolific dance companies. Produced by The Pilot Dance Project, Bayou City Dances is a festival that magnifies the diversity of the city’s choreographic voices, featuring new works on the Miller Outdoor Theatre stage.

The dance forms showcased include Modern, contemporary, salsa, classical Indian, ballet, and hip-hop. The inaugural roster features regionally and nationally recognized dance companies, artistic directors, and choreographers, including SonKiss’d Dance Concepts (Chris Thomas), Texas Salsa Congress (Ruby Rivera), Houston Contemporary Dance Company (Marlana Walsh Doyle), The Pilot Dance Project (Adam Castan͂eda), Open Dance Project (Annie Arnoult), NobleMotion Dance (Andy and Dionne Noble), Mezclada Dance Company (Joel Aguilera), Vitacca Ballet (Kelly Ann Vitacca), and Creative Minds Collaborative (Nao Kusuzaki).