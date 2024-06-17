The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present Thomas Demand: "The Stutter of History" opening day

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present Thomas Demand: "The Stutter of History," a landmark retrospective of the artist’s work, with more than 70 images.

In much of his work, Demand depicts places loaded with historical meaning – the abandoned control room of the Fukushima plant following the March 2011 nuclear disaster; the site of the Florida recount of the 2000 American presidential election; or Bill Gates’ dorm room at Harvard. While his images appear at first to depict the real world, upon closer inspection they seem at once familiar and decidedly strange.

They are in fact photographs of impermanent sculptural recreations. Demand selects his source imagery from the media, recreates those often-banal images as life-size models using colored paper and cardboard, photographs them, and prints them at a monumental scale. Ultimately, his works are as much about the circulation of images and the politics of memory as they are about the specific moments depicted.

The exhibit will be on display through September 15.