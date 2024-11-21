The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Notre-Dame Cathedral: An Immersive Experience

At Notre-Dame Cathedral: An Immersive Experience, visitors can step inside a virtual depiction of Paris to experience the entry and interior of the cathedral, as well as the extraordinary effort to restore Notre-Dame after the devastating April 2019 fire.

In Paris, the iconic Gothic cathedral will reopen to the public on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The MFAH is celebrating this historic moment with an immersive experience in the Museum’s spacious Cullinan Hall.

The reconstruction of Notre-Dame has involved a team of nearly 2,000 - both on site and in workshops across France - including conservators, carpenters, glassmakers, locksmiths, engineers, and scaffolding experts. The MFAH presentation showcases the legendary architectural features of the cathedral, including its famed stained-glass windows, as well as the role of new technologies in preserving and communicating humanity’s cultural heritage.

The MFAH experience is created by Ars Electronica in partnership with French start-ups Iconem and Histovery.