The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "150 Years of Design: The AIA Houston Collection" opening day

Since 1999, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has collaborated with the Houston chapter of the American Institute of Architects to fund and build an AIA Design Collection at the museum. The collection encompasses international architect-designed objects made since 1880, particularly furniture, metalwork, ceramics, glass, lighting, and industrial design.

The year-long exhibition, "150 Years of Design: The AIA Houston Collection," celebrates the 25th anniversary of the collaboration, which is the only one of its kind in the U.S. The show presents the majority of objects funded by the AIA since the inception of the collaboration.

The exhibit will be on display through August 31, 2025.