The Menil Collection presents Bell, Book, and Candle
eventdetail
Courtesy of the Menil Collection
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, the Menil Collection will host an outdoor screening of the 1958 romantic comedy Bell, Book, and Candle set at the Carlebach Gallery, a “tribal arts” gallery in New York frequented by the Surrealists.
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, the Menil Collection will host an outdoor screening of the 1958 romantic comedy Bell, Book, and Candle set at the Carlebach Gallery, a “tribal arts” gallery in New York frequented by the Surrealists.