The Menil Collection presents Bell, Book, and Candle

eventdetail
Courtesy of the Menil Collection

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, the Menil Collection will host an outdoor screening of the 1958 romantic comedy Bell, Book, and Candle set at the Carlebach Gallery, a “tribal arts” gallery in New York frequented by the Surrealists.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, the Menil Collection will host an outdoor screening of the 1958 romantic comedy Bell, Book, and Candle set at the Carlebach Gallery, a “tribal arts” gallery in New York frequented by the Surrealists.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/events/4412-film-screening-bell-book-and-candle

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.