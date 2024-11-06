The Lawn at Memorial City presents Holiday Celebration

The Lawn at Memorial City will transform into a Christmas wonderland with holiday crafting, complimentary seasonal treats, and a storytelling corner featuring Mrs. Claus reading Christmas favorites, including ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, and The Polar Express. Visitors can capture holiday memories in a walk-in snow globe, enjoy photo ops, and more.

Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy donation for the Kids’ Meals toy drive will be entered to win tickets every 30 minutes to the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas at Memorial City Mall, a new experience with light sculptures, snow, ice skating, and hot cocoa.